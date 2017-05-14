Beit Ha'ir History Museum - All You Need to Know BEFORE You Go (with Photos)

Beit Ha'ir is located in Bialik street , not far from the Northern end of Allenby street , Tel-Aviv .The building itself is just under 100 years old , and has a rich history , which is available for viewers on the internet .

I visited on the recommendation of one of my children, who had been on a school trip there , and actually stayed longer than I had originally intended .

The building when I visited , had an exhibition dedicated to the early Tel-Aviv Zoo ( these days , there is a safari located just North of Tel-Aviv in Ramat Gan ) .

I was told by the guide that the exhibition changes during the year , so if you want to see the zoo exhibition , now is the time !!.

As you can see from my pictures the ( zoo) exhibit covers a large part of the building , along with a reconstruction of the office of Tel-Aviv's first mayor Meir Dizengoff ( not to be missed !! ), and archive pictures etc of early Tel-Aviv in the basement floor .

For those who wish to see a timeline presentation ( movie + slides ) of Tel-Aviv , there is a showing on the ground floor .



There was no guide book that I could purchase ,which was a pity , because there are LOTS of reflections from the wall mounted exhibits , which can make photography " challenging"



One last thing , VERY IMPORTANT - Beit Ha'ir will be closed during July and August for renovations