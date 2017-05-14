Beit Ha'ir History Museum - All You Need to Know BEFORE You Go (with Photos)

Beit Ha'ir History Museum
Historic Sites • Government Buildings
Neighborhood: Kerem Ha-teimanim
Feb 2020 • Couples
The building is very interesting in itself. The top floor was about Tel Aviv but with a strong emphasis on the first Mayor of the city. I did spend a great amount of time on the zoo animal poster which was geared more for kids and occupied a large square footage of the building.
Written February 13, 2020
Apr 2017 • Couples
This Museum traces the history of the City of Tel Aviv from when the first Jews arrived (66 Families) on 11-April-1909. It is housed in the Old City Hall. Many Photographs of Tel Aviv of yore. Worth a visit!
Written May 14, 2017
Dec 2018 • Business
This is the real house of the first Mayor of Tel Aviv Meir Dizengoff. The building is not big, staff are very friendly. It worth to visit there. One of the best way to learn the history of Tel Aviv.
Written December 12, 2018
Jan 2020
Beit Ha'ir is located in Bialik street , not far from the Northern end of Allenby street , Tel-Aviv .The building itself is just under 100 years old , and has a rich history , which is available for viewers on the internet .
I visited on the recommendation of one of my children, who had been on a school trip there , and actually stayed longer than I had originally intended .
The building when I visited , had an exhibition dedicated to the early Tel-Aviv Zoo ( these days , there is a safari located just North of Tel-Aviv in Ramat Gan ) .
I was told by the guide that the exhibition changes during the year , so if you want to see the zoo exhibition , now is the time !!.
As you can see from my pictures the ( zoo) exhibit covers a large part of the building , along with a reconstruction of the office of Tel-Aviv's first mayor Meir Dizengoff ( not to be missed !! ), and archive pictures etc of early Tel-Aviv in the basement floor .
For those who wish to see a timeline presentation ( movie + slides ) of Tel-Aviv , there is a showing on the ground floor .
There was no guide book that I could purchase ,which was a pity , because there are LOTS of reflections from the wall mounted exhibits , which can make photography " challenging"
One last thing , VERY IMPORTANT - Beit Ha'ir will be closed during July and August for renovations
Written January 18, 2020
Jan 2019 • Family
As one that was born and raised in the city, we had a short nice visit to the history of Tel Aviv with a collective art taste of individuals pictures collection.
Written February 9, 2019
Jan 2019 • Couples
One of the real White City buildings, the former City Hall. We have been already here some years ago, but wanted to visit again. There are a lot of information about the history, it is a good visit.
Written February 3, 2019
Sep 2019 • Friends
At the end of small Bialik street in the old center of Tel Aviv stands this old house of the first municipality of Tel Aviv . Opened in 1925 and operating till 1965 .today a small museum with the office of the first mayor , Dizengoff , a nice media piece film with Tel Aviv history from 1909 , and currently an exhibition in tribute of the old Tel Aviv zoo . Take 15-30 minutes . Admission for senior citizens or students 3 USDLRS.
Written September 4, 2019
Nov 2018 • Solo
Not a big museum, but friendly staff and the best way to get acquainted with the history of the city.
Written December 9, 2018
Feb 2018 • Family
We had a nice and short visit this afternoon. It is important to have a tour guide as the history and architecture of the place is interesting, otherwise you will be in and out in 5 minutes.
Written February 28, 2018
